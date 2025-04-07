1 killed after MTC bus rams bike in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man died and two others were injured after a government bus rammed their bike near Tambaram on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Murugan of Ranganathapuram in Tambaram and was an auto driver.

On Sunday evening, Murugan, along with his friends Surendar (21) and Sanjay (24), consumed liquor.

Then all three of them were speeding on the same bike on Rajaji Road in Tambaram.

A government MTC bus, which was heading towards Kundrathur from Tambaram, collided with the bike, and all three suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to the Chromepet GH, but Murugan was declared dead on arrival.

Sanjay and Surender were admitted to the GH. The Chromepet Traffic investigation police are inquiring with the MTC bus driver.