ZF Rane Automotive buys TRW Sun Steering

CHENNAI: Auto components maker ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd, on Friday, announced the acquisition of steering wheels manufacturer TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Gurugram-headquartered TRW Sun Steering Wheels (TSSW) is a JV between the Sun Group and ZF Group globally. It manufactures various types of steering wheels for the Indian market and supplies to a diverse set of passenger vehicle customers from its manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Pune, ZF Rane Automotive India said in a statement.

The acquisition places ZF Rane Automotive India in a strong position to provide comprehensive solutions covering occupant safety and system integration services to domestic customers, it added.

ZF Rane Automotive India is a joint venture between ZF Group in India and Rane Group. “With TSSW’s extensive presence in west and north India, this acquisition will strategically strengthen our position to serve the customers,” Rane Group VC-MD, ZF Rane Automotive India Harish Lakshman said.