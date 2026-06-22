World shares are mixed, US futures fall as Iran talks make progress

US futures were trading lower.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 edged down less than 0.1 per cent to 10,360.01, after Keir Starmer announced he was stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party and will leave office within weeks. Germany's DAX was down 0.2 per cent to 24,940.33, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.5 per cent to 8,378.85.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.6 per cent and ended at another all-time record of 72,353.96, led by technology stocks that were fuelled by excitement over the global artificial intelligence boom.