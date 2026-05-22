Why Health Insurance is Becoming Increasingly Important for Gig Workers?

Hence, in a medical emergency, a gig worker:

● Will have to go on unpaid leaves

● Will have no or extremely limited employer medical coverage

● Can lose their earnings of months in a single medical treatment

● Shall lose incentives as these are linked to targets

● Can lose some benefits if linked to their working hours or targets

The Rising Cost of Healthcare in India Medical inflation is rising year by year.

The rising healthcare costs in India are a concern for everyone, especially those from economically weaker sections or who do not have medical insurance coverage.

● A hospitalization for pneumonia or dengue can cost between ₹50,000 to ₹ 2 lakh

● Minor surgeries can cost between ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh

● ICU admission for one day can range, on average, between ₹20,000 to ₹60,000

● Doctor consultation fees, medicines and diagnostic can make up to 30-40% of the medical bill In fact, the cost of treatment is even higher in urban areas.

A 2-day hospitalization due to illness can cost up to ₹ 1 lakh, and a minor surgery can cost between ₹4 lakh and ₹6 lakh in a metropolitan city’s hospital.

Hence, it becomes all the more important for gig workers in urban areas to ensure financial protection in a medical crisis.