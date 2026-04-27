Healthcare’s next big boom moves to small-town India

A sector once shunned by banks is now among their most aggressive lending bets, and the impact is playing out far from India’s metros. “Pre-Covid, healthcare was a grey area for lenders. Exposure was minimal and largely cautious,” said BG Menon of Acme Consulting. “Today, banks are far more comfortable, and that shift is unlocking growth in places that were never considered viable earlier.”



Dr A Ramamurthy, chairman and MD, BG Hospital, Tiruchendur, a healthcare veteran who runs a 50-bed facility in the temple town, concurs “without security, preference or priority lending of about Rs 3 crore is provided to doctor-run hospitals, where the money is to support the purchase of medical equipment and other infra aids.”



For decades, India’s healthcare ecosystem was deeply fragmented. Less than 5 per cent of hospitals were part of the organised corporate sector, with the rest comprising standalone, 50-100 bed facilities run by individual doctors. Professional management was limited, and operations were often family-led, with spouses doubling up as administrators or the next generation stepping in to manage the business.



“There was very little accountability. Promoters were highly leveraged, sometimes 20-25 times, but without the kind of transparency lenders typically expect,” Menon told DT Next.



But it was the pandemic that altered the equation. As hospitals grappled with fluctuating occupancy levels, often operating below prescribed norms, the government stepped in with a strong financial push.



Public sector banks were nudged to step up lending, backed by a Rs 2 lakh crore emergency credit line, followed by an additional Rs 1 lakh crore tranche.

“In a short span, banks like Indian Bank, Canara Bank and SBI became far more active in healthcare lending, particularly across TN and Karnataka,” Menon noted.