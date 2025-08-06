Wheels India Q1 net up 4% at Rs 26.44 crore

CHENNAI: Wheels India has registered a 4 per cent rise in its net profit for the Q1 ended June 30, 2025 at Rs 26.44 crore as compared to Rs 25.37 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenues for Q1 ended 30th June 2025 went up 9 per cent to Rs 1,187 crore as compared to Rs 1,088 crore registered in the same period last year. Q1 export revenues stood at Rs 324 crores against Rs 259 crore registered in the same period last year.

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India said, “Our revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by demand from export customers. In the domestic market, there was strong demand for our air suspension systems from bus customers.”

The company has recently set up a subsidiary in Europe with a share capital of 50,000 euros and expects this to drive the business development in the region.

On the overseas expansion, Srivats said, “The subsidiaries in the US and Europe are part of our long-term strategy to focus on and leverage the opportunities in these two geographies in both the auto and non-auto segments. While we already have customers in these regions, we believe local presence will enable us to better service their requirements and build a foundation on which business can grow over the next 3-5 years.”

Srivats said, “In the domestic market, we expect a strong tractor demand given the good monsoons this year," noting that it would have to wait and watch the export market, given the headwinds related to US tariffs.