Begin typing your search...
Veranda, Pearson pact to spur higher education
With an initial focus on competitive test preparation and IT education content, Pearson and Veranda will explore broadening their collaboration to offer hybrid learning solutions in the higher education sector in India
CHENNAI: Listed education enterprise Veranda Learning Solutions on Tuesday announced a strategic pact with Pearson to synergise their expertise in content creation and delivery of resources for test preparation and higher education in India.
With an initial focus on competitive test preparation and IT education content, Pearson and Veranda will explore broadening their collaboration to offer hybrid learning solutions in the higher education sector in India.
Next Story