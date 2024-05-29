Veranda Learning pares losses in Q4

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, a public listed Education company reported a net loss of Rs 38.54 cr for the Q4 ended March 31, 2024 compared to the loss figure of Rs 38.68 cr for the same quarter in FY23. During the quarter of FY24, the operating revenue stood at Rs 102.61 crore, marking a year-over-year growth of 111.98 per cent from Rs. 48.41 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, it reported an EBITDA of Rs 62.29 crore and an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 68.99 crore, a dramatic turnaround from the operating loss of Rs 33.67 crore in the previous financial year. This remarkable shift was fueled by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Overall, the total operating revenue for FY24 stood at Rs 361.73 crore, up from Rs 161.36 crore recorded in FY23.