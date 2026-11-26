WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.
The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions – China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Mexico and India – relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.
Under the proposed USTR tariffs, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalised, offering a calculated one per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a three per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate).
On Wednesday, the USTR unveiled tariff proposals targeting 14 economic jurisdictions with two distinct rates – a higher one proposed as part of the Sec 301 probe, and a lower “deal rate” if the countries agree to a trade deal with the US.
The Trade Representative has not made determinations with respect to Mexico or Norway at this time.
The rates, which mostly range from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, are “not really additive” and generally will not stack on top of existing duties, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday.
“In effect, it’ll look more like a top-up. When it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points,” Greer said.
India, in its negotiations with the US on the trade deal, has been insisting on a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals – a demand that Washington has addressed in the tariff proposals. However, it was not immediately clear whether the one percentage point differential addresses the concerns flagged by India.
The EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face 15 per cent tariff rates, inclusive of standard import duties. Vietnam would face tariffs of 20 per cent if the trade deal is finalised.
“For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labour suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base,” Greer said.
The USTR has decided to schedule public hearings on its proposals on January 25 and sought written comments from interested persons by January 5 as part of the final regulatory requirements before the tariffs come into effect.
“We've talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we’re proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in, and I don’t think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple of months from now,” Greer said.
The USTR says the tariffs target what it calls “overcapacity” – excess industrial production, often supported by government subsidies, that allows cheaper goods to flood global markets and undercut US producers.
“India generates trade surpluses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, and ICT goods, revealing dependencies on Indian manufacturing in certain key sectors," the USTR said in its report on 'India's Acts, Policies, and Practices Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors'.
The Office of the USTR has been analysing for several months whether 16 jurisdictions have policies that favour surplus production, a practice that drives down prices and harms US industry.
The investigation began last March, after the Supreme Court overturned the indiscriminate trade levies imposed by the Trump administration invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
After that reversal, the USTR opened two investigations based on Article 301: one directed at 60 jurisdictions (about a hundred countries) for violating export regulations on forced labour; and the other against 16 jurisdictions for promoting surplus production.
India and the US are negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement after the framework they finalised in February went back to the discussion board, with the Supreme Court striking down the IEEPA tariffs imposed last year.
India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.
“USTR is applying to India a diagnosis built for a very different economy. India consumes most of what it produces and buys more goods from the world than it sells, so it is not exporting a domestic glut,” said Abhik Sengupta, a Task Force Observer on the Committee on Strategic Trade and Market Access, Helsinki Geoeconomics Society.
He said India's reliance on Chinese inputs points to gaps in its industrial base, not a surplus.
“Penalising India for closing those gaps risks pushing supply chains back toward the very economies Washington is most concerned about,” Sengupta said.