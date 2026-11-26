The Trade Representative has not made determinations with respect to Mexico or Norway at this time.

The rates, which mostly range from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, are “not really additive” and generally will not stack on top of existing duties, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday.

“In effect, it’ll look more like a top-up. When it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points,” Greer said.

India, in its negotiations with the US on the trade deal, has been insisting on a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals – a demand that Washington has addressed in the tariff proposals. However, it was not immediately clear whether the one percentage point differential addresses the concerns flagged by India.

The EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face 15 per cent tariff rates, inclusive of standard import duties. Vietnam would face tariffs of 20 per cent if the trade deal is finalised.

“For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labour suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base,” Greer said.