US employers likely added solid 65,000 jobs last month despite uncertainty arising from Iran war

When the Labour Department's report on April hiring and unemployment comes out Friday, it's expected to show that US companies, nonprofits and government agencies together added 65,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. That would be down from a surprisingly strong 178,000 in March.

Ordinarily, 65,000 net new jobs a month would be unimpressive. But these are not ordinary times. Baby Boomer retirements and President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown mean that fewer people are competing for work and that the economy doesn't need to generate as many jobs as it used to.