US chip manufacturer Applied Materials seeks nod for R&D lab in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Continuing a slew of meetings to attract investment from the US, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil held discussions with American chip manufacturer Applied Materials regarding setting up of a Centre of Excellence for innovation and an R&D lab at Whitefield in Bengaluru, an official statement said on Thursday.

As per the statement, the company's officials sought the government's support in this regard and requested to expedite the process of issuing pre-construction approvals to set up its lab.

The team also discussed the importance of chemicals and gases needed for the semiconductor ecosystem and the ease of doing business.

Semiconductor Products Group President Prabu G. Raja, and Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of Applied Materials, India, Srinivas Satya also discussed establishing a Centre of Excellence for innovation with the support of the state government and their commitment to accelerate Karnataka's ecosystem through collaboration on skilling.

The Patil-led delegation visited the company's Maydan Technology Center, a facility dedicated to advanced chip-making.

Recently, Applied Materials announced an investment plan of $400 million, spread over the next four years, to set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru.

In another meeting with San Francisco-headquartered Juniper Networks Inc, the delegation discussed various issues including enhancement of its R&D capabilities in the state, exploration of hardware manufacturing along with supplier ecosystem, policies, and incentives in Karnataka.

The two sides also delved into renewable energy plans for business operations and government partnership on establishing a Centre of Excellence for design and wireless products by March 2024.

General Counsel of Juniper Networks Rob Mobassaly, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Sujai Hajela, Senior Vice President Shishir Singh and Senior Corporate Counsel and Director of Government Affairs Sampak Garg were present at the meeting.

Currently, Juniper Networks has the largest data centre in Karnataka, employing 4000 people.

The ongoing meetings are part of Patil's 12-day tour to the US with senior officers of the Department of Industries.