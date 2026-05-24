Ganga Expressway to cut freight time, unlock Rs 30,000 cr annual savings on logistics

The six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, connects Meerut to Prayagraj through 12 districts, and is being projected as a major logistics and industrial corridor linking western and eastern UP.

Industry estimates suggest UP currently handles around 245-260 million tonnes of intra-state freight annually, largely comprising food grains, construction material and retail goods, while outbound freight volumes are estimated at 135-150 million tonnes, driven by electronics, leather and agricultural produce.

UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta told PTI that the expressway would become "a new chapter" in the state's economy by accelerating industrial development, logistics, agriculture, tourism and employment generation.