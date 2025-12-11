University of Western Australia opens new campus in Chennai
UWA’s expansion into Chennai marks the next chapter in its rapidly growing India footprint. The university emphasises that Chennai was chosen for a rare economic and capability complementarity with Western Australia.
CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA), one of the world’s top 100 universities and a member of Australia’s Group of Eight (Go8), on Thursday announced its new campus in Chennai - unveiling not just a branch campus, but a transformative Indo-Pacific talent hub built on the pillars of technology, oceans, MedTech, digital skills, and integrated industry-ready innovation.
UWA’s expansion into Chennai marks the next chapter in its rapidly growing India footprint. The university emphasises that Chennai was chosen for a rare economic and capability complementarity with Western Australia. Both regions sit at comparable economic scales of around $450 billion, lead their nations in renewable energy and advanced industries, and possess natural synergies that make talent-building between them uniquely powerful. With Western Australia’s population of 3 million and Tamil Nadu’s 77 million, UWA sees significant scope to cultivate the next generation of talent for the wider region.
Amit Chakma, vice-chancellor, UWA, said: “This will be an Indo-Pacific powerhouse where talent, industry and research flow seamlessly across India and Australia. By connecting TN’s strengths with Western Australia’s leadership in oceans, critical technologies and innovation, we are creating a platform for capability-building that will shape the region’s next decade.”
Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice president and global head, EdTech Business, HCLTech, said:“At HCLTech, we have been working with universities and enterprises to make learning practical, accessible and aligned with real-world opportunities.”