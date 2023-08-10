Begin typing your search...

Union Bank pays record dividend of Rs 1,712 cr to Centre

This is the highest dividend the Union Bank of India has given in any financial year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Aug 2023 12:54 AM GMT
A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India handed over the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

MUMBAI: Union Bank of India (UBI), has given to the Government a dividend cheque of Rs 1,712 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

A Manimekhalai, managing director-CEO of Union Bank of India handed over the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at New Delhi. Joint Secretary (Banking) Sameer Shukla was also present on the occasion, as per a release.

Union BankCentre
DTNEXT Bureau

