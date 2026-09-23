Ultraviolette secures $85 million funding; eyes US entry in 2027

The round was led by Deep Tech Fund Yali Capital and TDK Ventures and investment from LipBu Tan, chairman of Walden International and advisor to Ultraviolette, alongside Ultraviolette’s current and long-term investors.

The funding marks an important milestone in the TVS Motor and Zoho-backed Ultraviolette’s journey as it scales its manufacturing capabilities, advances the development of its next generation of electric vehicle platforms and accelerates its international expansion.

The company is targeting entry into the United States in 2027, alongside a broader expansion across key markets in Latin America and South-East Asia, as per a release.