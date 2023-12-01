Begin typing your search...

Ultratech in share swap deal with Kesoram for cement biz

Kesoram informed the bourses that it has demerged the cement business and as part of a deal

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-01 01:00:50.0  )
Ultratech in share swap deal with Kesoram for cement biz
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KOLKATA: Aditya Birla Group’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement has taken over the cement business of B K Birla group’s flagship Kesoram Industries in a share-swap deal, according to a regulatory filing.

Kesoram informed the bourses that it has demerged the cement business and as part of a deal, shareholders will receive one share of UltraTech Cement for 52 Kesoram shares of Rs 10 each.

BusinessUltratechAditya Birla GroupUltraTech Cement
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X