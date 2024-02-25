Begin typing your search...

Ukraine expects $11.8 bln in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says

Kyiv faces a $37-billion budget gap in 2024 as it fends off a two-year-old Russian invasion and is relying on Western partners for critical aid

ByReutersReuters|25 Feb 2024 2:37 PM GMT
Ukraine expects $11.8 bln in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says
X

Denys Shmyhal 

KYIV: Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion in economic support this year from the United States, its prime minister said on Sunday.

Kyiv faces a $37-billion budget gap in 2024 as it fends off a two-year-old Russian invasion and is relying on Western partners for critical aid. Denys Shmyhal said during a televised conference in Kyiv that he was hopeful that U.S. lawmakers would approve long-awaited economic and military assistance .

Ukraine also expects to receive 18 billion euros from the EU's Ukraine Facility approved earlier this year.

BusinessUkraineUnited Statesits prime ministerU.S. lawmakersEU's Ukraine FacilityDenys Shmyhal
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X