TVS SCS net up 54% in Q2 at Rs 16.31 cr

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 16.31 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.61 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 54 per cent year-on-year increase.

The improvement in profitability was driven by strong operational execution, improved cost efficiencies, and sustained business momentum across key verticals. PBT for Q2 stood at Rs 23.32 cr against Rs 17.83 cr, a growth of 31 per cent.

For the first half of FY26, PAT stood at Rs 87.47 crore, up from Rs 18.08 crore in H1 FY25. Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY26 rose 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,662.63 crore, compared to Rs 2,512.88 crore in Q2 FY25.

Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd said, “The strong uptick in profitability reflects the strength of our strategy and our ability to navigate challenges in the GFS segment while driving solid performance in the ISCS segment.”

He further stated, "Our growth trajectory remains robust. The business pipeline has expanded to over Rs 6,200 cr, and we secured Rs 204 cr in new business this quarter.”

Global chief financial officer, R Vaidhyanathan, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. said, “We delivered our second consecutive quarter of PAT despite macro headwinds in the GFS segment. Our strategic cost take-out initiatives across regions are progressing well as planned and continue to support margin stability. A key highlight of the quarter was the sharp improvement in cash flow generation. Cash flow from operations stood at Rs 105 crore in H1 FY26, highlighting disciplined working capital management and stronger operating performance.”