TVS Motor to power EV biz in Southeast Asia

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is set to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) presence in Southeast Asia through the integration of Ion Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations.

Southeast Asia represents one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for motorbike usage, offering a significant opportunity for expansion.

TVSM has been a strategic investor in Ion Mobility, a full-stack EV company known for its robust in-house capabilities across industrial and product design, mechanical and electrical engineering, embedded and power electronics, firmware, software, and supply chain solutions. This integration, combined with TVSM’s deep expertise in electric mobility, marks a major step toward unlocking new possibilities in the region.

Sharad Mohan Mishra, president group strategy, TVSM, said: “Combined with our R&D depth, quality systems, and manufacturing scale, this partnership positions us to accelerate market penetration and grow our share across Southeast Asia.”

TVS Motor is already a formidable player in the global EV landscape, with nearly 600,000 customers choosing its flagship electric scooter, TVS iQube. The company holds more than 650 patents in the EV domain.

Earlier this week, TVSM announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd acquired select assets from Ion Mobility and also divested its stake in the company. Following this move, James Chan, founder-CEO of Ion Mobility, has joined TVS Motor Company as senior vice president.