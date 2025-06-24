TVS Emerald secures 7.18-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer, announced the acquisition of a premium 7.18-acre landholding in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, with a project revenue potential of over Rs 700 crore.

The newly acquired site is strategically positioned near Rayasandra Lake, placing it at the heart of one of Bengaluru’s most well-established micro-markets.

This acquisition marks TVS Emerald’s 7th significant deal in Bengaluru, demonstrating the company’s confidence in the city’s real estate growth.

"We look forward to increasing our presence in Bengaluru with this strategic acquisition in Rayasandra," said Sriram Iyer, director-CEO of TVS Emerald, stating, "This site presents an excellent opportunity to develop a premium residential development with its superior location within an established residential micro-market in Bengaluru.”