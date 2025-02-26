TVS Emerald buys 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: TVS Emerald, a leading real estate developer, has purchased a 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru.

The acquisition comes with a development potential of 1.4 million sq ft and a revenue potential of Rs 1,600 crore. With this buy-out, TVS Emerald has added land deals with revenue potential of Rs 5,300 crore to its portfolio in FY’25.

The overall potential of projects under development by the brand now stands at 8.2 million sq ft.

This deal marks the fourth land acquisition by TVS Emerald in FY’25. It had earlier acquired 2 land parcels in Chennai and a 4-acre parcel in Bengaluru.