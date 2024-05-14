Tube Investments PBT for FY24 up by 11%

CHENNAI: The Board of Directors of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) approved the financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,962 cr as against Rs 1,663 cr in the same quarter previous year.

Revenue for the year was at Rs 7,611 cr compared with Rs 7,236 cr of previous year. PBT for the quarter was Rs 318 cr as against Rs 301 cr in the same quarter previous year.

PBT for the year was Rs 970 cr compared with Rs 876 cr of previous year. The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in February 2024 and the same was paid to shareholders in March 2024. The board has now recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the financial year 2023-24.