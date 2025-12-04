Tsugami inaugurates Rs 300 crore assembly plant in Chennai, first Japanese machine-tool foundry in India

CHENNAI: Tsugami assembly plant and foundry in Chennai was formally inaugurated today, entailing an investment of Rs 300 crore.

This makes it the largest ever by a Japanese machine tool maker in India.The first foundry in India by a Japanese machine tool maker in Chennai is one of its three global facilities.

The other two units are in China and Japan. The newly inaugurated assembly and foundry will generate 1000-plus jobs besides being a tech enabler in the Oragadam/Sriperumbudur belt, already one of India's key electronic manufacturing hubs.