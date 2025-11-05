TN will be rolling out AVGC-XR policy soon, says PTR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is in the process of rolling out the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC)policy soon, TN minister for IT & Digital Services P Thiaga Rajan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the 17th edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) being held in Chennai, he said "as the TN government works toward finalising its AVGC-XR policy, we are laying the groundwork for a new wave of creative entrepreneurship in the state. TN looks forward to continued collaboration with industry bodies such as GDAI to unlock India’s full potential in this fast-growing sector.”

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) chairperson Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, released its vision report, 'India Gaming Vision 2035.'

The strategic blueprint aims to accelerate India’s rise as a global powerhouse in the gaming industry- to generate $10 billion in annual gaming content exports, $100 billion in value creation and two million jobs by the year 2035.

Day one of IGDC 2025 saw a record response with over 3000 attendees, reaffirming the event’s position as one of Asia’s most influential gaming gatherings. The expo floor opened with over 75 stalls showcasing Indian and global gaming studios, publishers and tech partners; over 60 free Indie game studios, offering visitors a deep dive into next-gen gameplay, tools, and immersive entertainment experiences.

A key highlight was the participation of the minister, who addressed the industry and held closed-door policy discussions with leading founders and CXOs of marquee video gaming and interactive entertainment companies present in India.

Muppidi said, “India stands at the cusp of a creative and economic leap. With our young talent pools, thriving digital infrastructure, and deepening interactive culture, we have the foundations to define what the next decade of global gaming looks like.”