TN Budget focuses on water security: Grundfos

CHENNAI: The budget presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday highlights the government’s commitment to sustainability and water security, a top official of pump manufacturer Grundfos Pumps India said.

The announcement of drinking water projects in Erode, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvallur districts will significantly enhance the quality of life for people and bring them closer to a water-positive future, said Raveendra Bhat, area sales director, water utility (INDO Region), Grundfos India.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 675 crore for the modernisation of drinking water projects in the state is noteworthy and reflects that the government is aligned with the current needs of stakeholders in the water technology sector, Bhat said.

“The establishment of a Centre of Excellence for advanced pump water technologies in Coimbatore is also a step in the right direction,” he added. “We at Grundfos believe it will serve as a key hub for R&D while encouraging collaboration to build world-class products,” he also said.