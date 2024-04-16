Tesla layoffs reminder of Twitter sackings, some departments lose 20 per cent staff

NEW DELHI: In a stark reminder of Twitter (now X) layoffs in 2022 when Elon Musk sacked about 80 per cent of the staff (nearly 7,500 people) after acquiring the social media platform, several high-performers have been asked to go at Tesla and some departments at the electric car company even saw 20 per cent of employees being impacted.

Multiple reports said that the layoffs “gutted some departments by 20 per cent and even hit high performers,” and the decision was apparently taken "due to poor financial performance".

A TechCrunch report on Tuesday claimed that layoffs – which impacted more than 10 per cent or nearly 14,000 workers across the US, Europe and China -- were made to cut costs and increase productivity to prepare for its "next phase of growth".

"Many of the laid-off employees were high performers," according to the report.

One Tesla manager was quoted as saying in the report: "I lost 20 per cent of my team, some really good players too".

Two high-profile Tesla executives -- Rohan Patel, VP of Public Policy and Business Development and Drew Baglino, Tesla’s SVP of Powertrain and Energy -- have also quit.

Tesla has just shelved plans to develop a low-cost EV for around $25,000. The company is scheduled to report its first quarter (Q1) earnings next week.