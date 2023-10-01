Begin typing your search...

Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account

ByReutersReuters|1 Oct 2023 2:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-01 14:16:03.0  )
SHANGHAI: U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA.O) on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior.

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.

