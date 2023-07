TCS shares climb nearly 3 pc post earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a 16.83 per cent increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs 11,074 crore.

The stock rallied 2.59 per cent to Rs 3,344.75 on BSE.

It was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms in morning trade.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.73 per cent to Rs 3,349.

A rally in the stock was instrumental in helping the equity markets trade firm. The 30-share BSE Sensex quoted 577.43 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 65,971.33, and the NSE Nifty traded with a jump of 168.65 points or 0.87 per cent to 19,552.95.

The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 11,392 crore in the preceding quarter.