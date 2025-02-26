TCI-Zepto leases space with TVS ILP

CHENNAI: Transport Corporation of India (TCI), a key logistics and supply chain solution provider associated with the quick commerce platform Zepto, has expanded its southern base by leasing around 1 lakh sqft logistics park of TVS ILP in Coimbatore.

This is an extension to the partnership between TVS ILP and TCI, as TCI had earlier leased around 75,000 sq ft for Volvo Eicher, a leading automobile company at the same facility. After experiencing customised infra solutions provided for Volvo Eicher by TVS ILP, TCI decided to partner with TVS ILP again for Zepto.

TCI, the leader in multi-modal transport, has enabled Zepto to achieve swift and efficient deliveries across the nation. Its latest expansion highlights a strong partnership that will enable the rapid growth of quick commerce in Tier 2 and 3.

Coimbatore has emerged as a major hub for logistics and e-commerce companies due to proximity to key transport routes, growing consumer base, and industrial expansion. The newly-leased facility in Coimbatore developed by TVS ILP is a built-to-suit, grade-A industrial park designed to meet TCI and Zepto’s operational needs and enhance their supply chain efficiency.

The industrial park is situated 29 km from the city centre, 30 km from both the airport and railway station, and just 18 km from NH 544 enabling swift movement of goods. Aditi Kumar, ED, TVS ILP said, “Our partnership with TCI and Zepto reinforces our aspiration to support fast- growing businesses with sustainable, efficient, and future-ready warehousing solutions.”







