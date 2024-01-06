Tata Passenger Electric Mobility plans to roll out over 5 EVs in 18 months

NEW DELHI: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility plans to bring in more than five products in the next 18 months on its first advanced pure electric vehicle architecture ‘acti.ev’.

The ‘Punch.ev’, the electric version of its compact SUV Punch, will be the first product based on its first pure EV architecture, acti.ev. The platform will underpin future products from the TPEM portfolio and spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes.

The company said it plans “five-plus products in the next 18 months”. TPEM chief products officer, head of HV programmes and customer service Anand Kulkarni said, “This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, and battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience.”