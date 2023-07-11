Begin typing your search...

Tata Group inches closer to becoming India's first iPhone maker: Reports

The take over is expected to be complete at August, according to the reports.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 July 2023 8:24 AM GMT
Tata Group inches closer to becoming Indias first iPhone maker: Reports
X

Representative Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tata Group could become the first iPhone maker in India as it's closing in on the deal to acquire the Winstron Corporation factory in Karnataka, according to Bloomberg reports.

The take over is expected to be complete at August, according to the reports.

If these reports are to be relied on, this would be the first time a local company would assemble iPhones.

Tata GroupIndia's first iPhoneiPhone makerWinstron CorporationiPhones
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X