Tata Group inches closer to becoming India's first iPhone maker: Reports
CHENNAI: Tata Group could become the first iPhone maker in India as it's closing in on the deal to acquire the Winstron Corporation factory in Karnataka, according to Bloomberg reports.
The take over is expected to be complete at August, according to the reports.
If these reports are to be relied on, this would be the first time a local company would assemble iPhones.
