Tata Advanced Systems Limited conducts walk-in interviews on April 13, 14

CHENNAI: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a major players for Aerospace & Defence solutions in India, is conducting Walk-in interviews in Chennai on 13, 14 April, from 9.00am-5.00pm at the Fairfield by Marriott (Old Mahabalipuram Road) for positions at the Hyderabad facility.

TASL is an equal opportunity employer. It is committed to fostering an environment where employees can leverage their knowledge and experience to develop cutting-edge solutions using the latest technology.

With a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, TASL serves as an integral partner in the international supply chain and, in some instances, a global single source provider for leading defence OEMs.