Tamil Nadu key driver of south’s industrial, export growth: CII-SR

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, will focus on accelerating south’s competitiveness through growth, resilience, inclusion, sustainability and trust, said P Ravichandran, chairman, CII-SR and president, Danfoss India, Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, at a press meet in Chennai on Tuesday.
Ravichandran said south continues to be one of the strongest contributors to India’s economic progress, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the country’s GDP and around 30 per cent of India’s manufacturing GVA.
The region has emerged as a major growth engine, with a combined GDP of Rs 57.16 lakh crore in FY25 at constant prices and contributes nearly 40 per cent of India’s total services output.
Ravichandran has taken over as chairman, CII SR for 2026-27. Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and MD, Cyient Ltd, has assumed office as deputy chairman, CII-SR, for the year.
Outlining the priorities for 2026-27, Ravichandran said CII-SR will work around the theme 'Accelerating South India’s Competitiveness: Growth, Resilience, Inclusion, Sustainability, Trust.' The focus areas for the year will include manufacturing and MSME growth, digital transformation and AI.
He also said the state remains one of India’s strongest economic powerhouses. TN recorded a real GSDP of Rs 17.32 lakh crore in FY25, the highest in Southern India, and merchandise exports of $53.9 billion in 2025, making it the top exporter in the south. The state also recorded the largest manufacturing GVA in the southern region at Rs 3.77 lakh crore.