TAC Security appoints Altaf Halde as Chief Business Officer

NEW DELHI: Cybersecurity firm TAC Security on Wednesday said it appointed Altaf Halde as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the company.

Halde’s appointment comes at a time when the company is eyeing business growth and expansion by raising funds from an initial public offering (IPO).

"His experience and proven track record in the cybersecurity sector will accelerate the company’s growth into the next orbit," Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of TAC Security, said in a statement.

In his new role, Halde will be responsible for developing and executing business strategies, besides overseeing the company’s operations in APAC (Asia-Pacific) and Middle East regions.

Equipped with an MBA degree from Newport University, US, Halde brings with him over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry in South Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

In his previous assignment, he was designated as Senior Vice President and Global Business Head at Network Intelligence, Mumbai. He also served as Managing Director at Kaspersky Lab, South Asia, where he played a crucial role in launching and building the company’s IT services arm.

TAC Security has recently filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge.

The company offers risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification and penetration testing to organisations of any scale, size, and business through the 'SaaS model'.