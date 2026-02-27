Swiggy-IRCTC combine expands ‘Food on Train’ service

The company also said it plans to focus on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and Kharagpur (West Bengal).

Swiggy has doubled down on its ‘Food on Train’ service, marking a 117 per cent growth in network expansion-- from 70 stations in February 2025 to 152 stations as of February 2026, it said.