Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.

ByIANSIANS|20 Jun 2023 12:10 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the government.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.



Janakiraman will hold the post for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

