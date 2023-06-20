Begin typing your search...
Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.
NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the government.
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.
Janakiraman will hold the post for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Next Story