Suzuki Motorcycle makes 80 L units of two-wheelers in India

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it has reached the landmark of producing 80 lakh units in the country. It achieved this production landmark in the 19th year of its operation with the last one million units added in just one year.

After launching operations in February 2006, the company achieved its first 40 lakh production milestone within 13 years and manufactured the next 40 lakh units in under six years.

It offers scooters ranging from 125cc (Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street & Burgman Street SX) to motorcycles ranging from 150cc and 250cc (Gixxer & Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 & Gixxer 250 SF and V-Strom SX) as well as big bikes such as recently launched V-Strom 800 DE, Katana & Hayabusa.