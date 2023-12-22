Suzlon bags wind energy contract from KP Group

NEW DELHI: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Thursday said it secured a contract from KP Group to develop a 193.2-MW wind energy project in Gujarat.

The new order for the development of a 193.2 MW wind power project for the KP Group will be part of wind-solar hybrid and STU’s (State Transmission Utility) tariff-based project for increasing renewable energy contribution in Gujarat, Suzlon Group said in a statement. Suzlon Group will supply 92 units of its S120 - 2.1 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a 140m Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat, it said.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning.

Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.