Suffered mild stroke a month ago: Kamath

NEW DELHI: Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a “mild stroke” six weeks ago.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out - any of these could be possible reasons,” he revealed in a post on X.

While disclosing about his health, Kamath said he had noticed his face drooping and struggled with reading and writing. He expects full recovery in 3-6 months.

“I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he said.

He further said, “I wondered why a person who’s fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count”.

Nithin, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, founded the discount broking platform Zerodha.

In December 2023, Kamath announced that he was nominated a non-official member of the government’s reconstituted National Start-up Advisory Council (NASC).