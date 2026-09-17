Stock markets trade marginally higher after US Fed rate hike; NSE IPO in focus

Foreign fund outflows and muted trend in Asian markets also capped the gains in the domestic equities during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 86.49 points to 74,422.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 50.1 points to 23,267.70.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and InterGlobe Aviation were among the gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

"While a pullback in Brent crude to around USD 104.7 a barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve's rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery.

"The Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent, its first increase in three years, and projected another hike this year," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

For India, higher US interest rates could strengthen the dollar, pressure the rupee and weigh on foreign investment flows into emerging markets, he added.