Sterlite Power bags new orders worth Rs 1,400 cr in March qtr

NEW DELHI: Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,400 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The set of orders, won across domestic and international markets, have strengthened the company’s solutions business unit’s order book to Rs 5,200 crore during FY23, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

Sterlite Power has secured multiple new orders worth Rs 1,400 crore across its ‘solutions’ business that caters to products and specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), during the last quarter of FY 2023,” it said.

Major orders secured during the January-March quarter are for upgrading transmission projects and supply of high-performance products.

The company said it has bagged a major order from PowerGrid Corporation to upgrade/uprate its 400 kV Jharsuguda/Sundargarh - Rourkela line, to deploy its reconductoring solution.

In addition, Sterlite Power would be building 220kV double circuit transmission lines for Serentica Renewables.