SRM Group forays into cement business

CHENNAI: SRM Group, has announced its diversification with the launch of SRMPR Cements by its chairman Ravi Pachamuthu.

The company claims to have invested heavily in the manufacturing facilities as it strives to become a major player in the domestic cement market. SRMPR Cements is venturing into the cement market with Portland Pozzolana Cement. It will soon produce a wide range of cement products. It will also focus on sustainable building materials.

“Our brand equity under the SRM brand is very strong. It was a natural extension for us to offer our brand for the public to choose from. Also, cement as a business is witnessing a good demand in the state due to the numerous infrastructure projects being undertaken,” he said.

Ohm Prakash, CEO, SRMPR Cements, said, “SRMPR cements already a presence in the cement business with its 100 dealers from 2,000 applicants and three cement manufacturing plants in south. Of the three plants, two are in TN, and one in Andhra. Currently, the total capacity for manufacturing plant for SRMPR Cements is at 420,000 Tonnes per annum.’’