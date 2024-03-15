Srivats Ram of Wheels India to head CII TN council for 2024-25

CHENNAI: Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, has been elected as chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25. He has been closely associated with CII and was CII TN coucil vice chairman during 2023-24. He has done his MBA from Case Western Reserve University, USA.

Unnikrishnan AR, MD (glass & glass solutions business), Saint-Gobain India, has been elected as vice chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25. Unnikrishnan was the chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24.

He is the chairman of CII green product council. He was the past chairman of CII TN CEO Forum.