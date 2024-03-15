Begin typing your search...

Srivats Ram of Wheels India to head CII TN council for 2024-25

He has been closely associated with CII and was CII TN coucil vice chairman during 2023-24. He has done his MBA from Case Western Reserve University, USA

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 March 2024 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-14 20:00:40.0  )
Srivats Ram of Wheels India to head CII TN council for 2024-25
X

Srivats Ram

CHENNAI: Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, has been elected as chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25. He has been closely associated with CII and was CII TN coucil vice chairman during 2023-24. He has done his MBA from Case Western Reserve University, USA.

Unnikrishnan AR, MD (glass & glass solutions business), Saint-Gobain India, has been elected as vice chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25. Unnikrishnan was the chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24.

He is the chairman of CII green product council. He was the past chairman of CII TN CEO Forum.

BusinessSrivats RamMDCII Tamil Nadu State CouncilCII TN coucil vice chairmanWheels IndiaCII Chennai Zone
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X