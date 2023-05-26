'South key to achieving India’s EV goals, global EV hub ambitions'

CHENNAI: Southern India has emerged as the driving force of electric mobility in India and TN, in particular, is taking pole position with commitment of all support from State in terms of attracting investment to facilitating industries and Start-Ups of the sector to flourish, said Guidance TN MD-CEO Vishnu Venugopalan, representing the Department of Industries.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day event organised by Franchise India at Chennai Trade Centre between May 20 and 21, 2023, Venugopalan said, “The government is committed to transitioning towards green mobility, supported by initiatives, increased investor interest, and innovative business models that incorporate the latest technology. The southern region stands out due to well-defined EV policies, established manufacturing capabilities, and a strong focus on R&D. This region will make a significant contribution towards achieving the government’s and NITI Aayog’s 2030 EV goals, and positioning India as a global hub in the EV space.”

The third edition of the largest electric vehicle show witnessed participation of over 500 delegates, 100+ EV brands and innovators, and the presence of above 5,000 industry audience.

Gen (Retd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, said in his video message to the industry that the Centre was committed to walk extra mile to reduce transport generated air pollution and it was encouraging all modes of alternative energy, primarily e-mobility.

The Economic Survey 2023 predicts that India’s domestic EV market will see a 49 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030, with 10 million annual sales by 2030. Additionally, the EV industry is projected to create around 50 million direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

Other guests at the EV India 2023 included B Krishnamoorthy, special secretary and joint director, TIDCO and S Shaktivel, director, FAME Tamil Nadu.