Significant gap in standalone, consolidated net profit of RIL

NEW DELHI: The gap between Reliance Industries Ltd’s standalone and consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 22,400 crore in the last couple of years, as the retail and telecom businesses housed in separate subsidiaries saw significant growth, a report said.

“The gap between Reliance’s standalone and consolidated profit after tax (PAT) has increased significantly - from Rs 8,400 crore in FY20 (April 2019 to March 2020) to Rs 22,400 crore in FY23, as telecom and retail have ramped up,” JP Morgan said in a note that used data from the firm’s annual reports to reconcile the difference between the two reported profit numbers.

Reliance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30,902 crore in 2019-20 fiscal year, which grew to Rs 44,205 crore in 2022-23 fiscal. Consolidated net profit soared from Rs 39,354 crore in FY20 to Rs 66,702 crore in FY23.

As many as 335 individual standalone companies/associates/joint ventures accounted for the difference between Reliance’s consolidated and standalone PAT for the year FY23. Around 40 per cent of these (133) reported profits for the year.

This breadth of companies is down from 498, which were part of consolidated accounts in FY20.

“These look like large numbers, but several standalone subsidiary companies are part of a single business group / operation (such as for US shale, or the multiple ethane shipping JVs),” it said.