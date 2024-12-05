Sify-built data centre for Supreme Court goes live

CHENNAI: Sify Technologies announced the inauguration of the data Centre built for the Supreme Court by the 50th Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on November 07, 2024.

The smart-rack-row, concurrently maintainable data centre is the latest in a long list of digitalisation measures adopted by the Supreme Court to overcome the dependency on legacy work measures.

The data center was inaugurated by the then chief justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice KV Viswanathan.

A vocal supporter of the country’s digital ambitions, this data centre was a fitting swansong for the chief justice who retired on November 10, 2024.

Raju Vegesna, chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “This is an endorsement of our DNA in building comprehensive ICT ecosystems for more than two decades.

I am elated that what started out as enabling digital transformation for different Enterprises is now being adopted by the highest echelons of the judiciary."