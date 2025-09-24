Sieger Parking expands automated solutions footprint

COIMBATORE: Sieger Parking has set up a manufacturing facility of 2 lakh sq ft in Coimbatore, which is one of the largest dedicated parking system manufacturing hubs in the country.

With a 100 per cent in-house production model covering design, engineering, quality control, and assembly, Sieger Parking is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable and customized solutions for India’s urban infrastructure.

Over the years, Sieger Parking has completed over 10,000 car space installations across India, with marquee projects in metro cities and landmark developments such as five-level integrated puzzle parking system with 342 car spaces installed at one of the multi-specialty hospitals located at Avinashi road, Coimbatore.

Its portfolio spans auto-cart, tower, puzzle, rotary, and stack parking systems, catering to the diverse requirements of both residential and commercial projects in high-density urban areas.

Ashwin Karivaradaraj, director, Sieger Global, said, “Our vision is to position Sieger Parking as a national leader in parking automation, leveraging our Coimbatore facility’s manufacturing prowess to deliver large-scale, in-house engineered solutions.”

Antony Parokaran, director, operations, Sieger Parking, added, “With over 10,000 car space installations and strong presence across multiple product types, our goal is to extend Sieger’s footprint beyond the South, creating automated parking infrastructure in every major city in India.”