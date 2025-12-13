SIB Avadi branch shifts to new premises

CHENNAI: South Indian Bank Avadi Branch has relocated to new premises in Avadi marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s commitment to enriching customer experience and service delivery.

The new branch was inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Owner of Venkateshwara Jewellers, in the presence of senior officials from South Indian Bank, Senthil Kumar (senior general manager), Easwaran S (deputy general manager), Nagarajan H (cluster head), and Harikrishnanath S (branch manager).

The upgraded facility aims to provide enhanced banking convenience, modern infrastructure, and a more comfortable environment for customers.