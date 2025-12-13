Begin typing your search...

    SIB Avadi branch shifts to new premises

    The upgraded facility aims to provide enhanced banking convenience, modern infrastructure, and a more comfortable environment for customers.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2025 8:36 AM IST
    SIB Avadi branch shifts to new premises
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: South Indian Bank Avadi Branch has relocated to new premises in Avadi marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s commitment to enriching customer experience and service delivery.

    The new branch was inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Owner of Venkateshwara Jewellers, in the presence of senior officials from South Indian Bank, Senthil Kumar (senior general manager), Easwaran S (deputy general manager), Nagarajan H (cluster head), and Harikrishnanath S (branch manager).

    The upgraded facility aims to provide enhanced banking convenience, modern infrastructure, and a more comfortable environment for customers.

    South Indian BankAvadi
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X