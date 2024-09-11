Shriram Finance onboards Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

CHENNAI: Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group, on Tuesday announced the onboarding of former captain and head coach of the Indian cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, as their brand ambassador.

Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman, Shriram Finance said: “Rahul Dravid, with his commitment and impeccable record in nurturing young talent, aligns perfectly with our goal of enabling growth and success.”

Dravid said "Just as in cricket, where every innings is built on a foundation of trust and resilience, Shriram Finance has been building and supporting the financial journeys of individuals and businesses across India. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company’s continued success.”