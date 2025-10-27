Shriram Automall clocks Rs 100 cr biz via pre-owned asset transactions

CHENNAI: The city-based Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), touted as India’s largest platform for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, generated business worth Rs 100 crore plus by conducting physical and online auctions of pre-owned vehicles and equipment at over 135 auto malls nationwide.

About 11,000 pre-owned vehicles and equipment from top-tier NBFCs, Banks, OEMs, Insurance Firms, Aggregators, and Dealers were successfully transacted, showcasing the depth and strength of the Indian pre-owned asset market.

The Deepavali Auction 2025 was powered by SAMIL’s revolutionary physical and online (Phygital) model, seamlessly integrating live, on-ground. About 13,000 keen buyers participated in the auction across the country.

“The festival auction turned into a live arena of choice. From sleek two-wheelers and family cars to robust tractors, trucks, and construction machinery, buyers across the country (including farmers in Punjab, fleet owners in Maharashtra, and entrepreneurs in TN) found the perfect asset to power their growth engines. Whether on the auction floor or from the comfort of home, every bidder experienced the same thrill of competition and celebration. The MySAMIL App streamed the auctions live, ensuring participants could bid and win with transparency and convenience.” Said Sameer Malhotra, director-CEO, SAMIL.

"Hosting over 135 auctions simultaneously and achieving over Rs 100 crore in transactions in a single day is a testament to trust, technology, and teamwork. Our auction model, AI-powered bidding, and real-time dashboards have redefined how Indians buy and sell pre-owned assets.”